Dabur share price down 3.2% on muted Q4 update1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Dabur shares slumped after the company released its Q4FY23 result update and informed about a mid-single-digit net profit in the last quarter of FY23
Dabur shares slumped after the Indian consumer goods company informed of a mid-single-digit revenue growth in its Q3FY23 result update on Thursday. The company shares were down by 3.25 per cent at ₹530.15 apiece on BSE in intraday trading today. The FMCG major didn't perform well in the third quarter of the FY23 as well. Dabur reported a 5.49 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit in Q3FY23.
