Dabur share price down 3.2% on muted Q4 update

Dabur's F&B business is expected to grow at strong levels and recur strong-double digit growth, said the company in its stock filing. It also hinted of growth in its Healthcare portfolio as well. However, Dabur's HPC business continued to suffer as it is expected to report low single-digit-revenue growth on the account of slowdown in the personal care categories. The company showcased a mid-single-digit net profit in the last quarter of FY23.