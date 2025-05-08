Dabur share price falls over 4% after Q4 results 2025, dividend. Should you buy or sell?

Dabur share price declined over 4% in early trade on Thursday after the FMCG major reported its Q4 results and announced a dividend. Dabur shares fell as much as 4.27% to ₹461.95 apiece on the BSE.

The homegrown FMCG major Dabur India reported a consolidated net profit to ₹320.13 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, recording a fall of 8.4% from ₹349.53 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased by 0.5% to ₹2,830 crore from ₹2,814.6 crore, year-on-year (YoY)

EBITDA during the quarter ended March 2025 declined 8.6% to ₹426.8 crore from ₹466.70 crore, while EBITDA margin compressed to 15.1% from 16.6%, YoY.

The company's food portfolio grew 14% YoY, however, the home & personal care, health care, and beverages portfolio declined 3.3% YoY, 4.7% YoY, and 9.2% YoY, respectively. Overall, the India business declined 3.7% YoY. Healthcare portfolio performance was impacted by the delayed and short winter season.

International business grew 19% in constant currency (CC), while currency headwinds impacted growth (+13%) in INR terms.

Going ahead, the company expects a gradual sequential recovery and margins to expand during FY26.

Dabur India board of directors declared a final dividend of ₹5.25 per equity share for FY25.

Should you buy Dabur shares after Q4 results? According to Nuvma Institutional Equities, Dabur’s volume and value declines in beverages and key healthcare categories due to seasonality, high base and competitive pressures remain concerns.

“Given sluggish urban demand and consecutive underperformance by the HPC category due to higher base effect, Healthcare impacted by a delayed winter and Beverages hit by a weak season, we are cutting FY26E/27E EPS by 4.8%/3%,” Nuvama said.

It has a ‘Buy’ rating on Dabur shares, and cut the target price to ₹615 apiece from ₹635 earlier.

Antique Stock Broking said that Dabur Q4 results continued to be under pressure and the company seems to be in rationalization mode. It believes the company is facing headwinds both on the revenue and profitability front.

“We currently maintain our earnings estimates for FY25-27. The stock is currently trading at 37x FY27E. Given the lack of growth catalysts, we expect de-rating of the stock to sustain,” said the brokerage firm.

It cut target PER multiple to 40x FY27E EPS from 45x and downgraded Dabur India shares to ‘Hold’ and also cut the target price to ₹524 from ₹591 previously.

Dabur share price has gained 3% in one month and has declined 10% in three months. In 2025 so far, Dabur shares have fallen 7%, while the FMCG stock has dropped 15% in one year.

At 9:30 AM, Dabur share price was trading 1.48% lower at ₹475.45 apiece on the BSE.