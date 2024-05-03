Dabur share price gains as brokerages maintain bullish view after Q4 results; Should you buy the stock?
Dabur India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹341.22 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, recording a growth of 16.5% from ₹292.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Dabur share price gained over 2% on Friday after the company reported decent earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 with improving volume trajectory and a price hike benefitting revenue. Dabur shares rose 2.51% to ₹537.50 apiece on the BSE.
