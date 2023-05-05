“Dabur posted yet another quarter of weak performance affected by slowdown in the rural demand resulting in mid single digit revenue growth while 250+BPS decline in OPM resulting 10% decline in PAT. Recovery in rural demand holds a key for revival in the Dabur’s performance in the coming quarters. Management is hoping for single digit volume growth in FY2024. The stock has already corrected by ~17% from its high and trading at reasonable valuations of 44x/37x its FY2024/25E earnings. We have a Buy rating on the stock with PT of Rs605," he said.