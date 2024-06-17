Dabur shares: Emkay Global raises target price to ₹700 as management remains upbeat on consumption revival
Dabur shares have been Emkay Global’s preferred consumption pick given its relatively higher share of rural, diversified portfolios and its sustained thrust on NPDs. The brokerage firm has raised Dabur share price target to ₹700 per share from ₹660 earlier, and has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.
Dabur India’s management has been upbeat on consumption revival with confidence on execution. The company is seen benefiting from consumption recovery, along with steady distribution expansion, healthy portfolio category coverage, sustained thrust on innovation, and liquidity in place for bolt-on, analysts said.
