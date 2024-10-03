Dabur shares tumble 8% to hit 3-month low on weak Q2 business update; analysts cut target price

Dabur's shares dropped 8% to a three-month low after the company projected a weak September quarter. Analysts revised their target price down, citing heavy rains affecting sales, particularly in beverages. Despite challenges, international business growth is expected.

A Ksheerasagar
Published3 Oct 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Dabur's shares fell by 8% in early morning trading, hitting a three-month low of 571 apiece after the consumer goods maker projected weak performance for the September-ending quarter. This forecast prompted analysts to lower their target price on the stock, resulting in its worst intraday performance since March 2022.

The company on Tuesday said it expects a revenue fall in the mid-single digit percentage range for the September ending quarter as heavy rain and floods across parts of the country impacted "out of home" consumption and consumer offtake during Q2FY25.

"Due to this, we saw some impact on our business, especially in the beverage category," the company said in its regulatory filing.

The food and beverage segment accounted for 14% of its overall revenue, according to its annual report for the year ended March 2024. Southwest monsoon rains in India hit four-year highs this season, experiencing about 108% of the long period average at 934.8 mm, data made available by the state-run weather bureau, India Meteorological Department, showed. A rainfall of 868.6 mm is the long period average in India.

However, the company expects its international business to register double-digit constant currency growth in the top line. It said Badshah Masala Business continued to perform well, growing in double digits during the quarter.

The company is confident in the growth revival from Q3.

Emkay cut target price

Domestic brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services downgraded the rating on the stock to 'add' from 'buy' and also trimmed its target price to 650 apiece from 750 per share earlier.

“Amid sustained hiccups and required corrective measures, we take back the execution premium from the stock. Dabur has relatively underperformed (vs. peers), and we expect this to continue in the near term. We remain hopeful of business recovery on the back of rural rebound and better winter sales.”

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 10:49 AM IST
