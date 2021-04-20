Dabur to Britannia — experts recommend these FMCG shares to buy

Batting in favour of Dabur shares Saurabh Jain, AVP-Research at SMC said, "After the positive monsoon forecast, FMCG sector is expected to attract investors' attention as FMCG companies won't have to face the raw material supply constraint for their products. But, I would recommend Dabur as the company has enough products in its godown to meet the demand even when the lockdown imposed in various parts of India gets extended. Apart from this, due to the rise in Covid cases, Dabur's ayurvedic and herbal products like honey, chyavanprash, etc. are expected to pick up demand among the Indian millennial. So, business model of Dabur is much better placed and it may reflect in Dabur share price rally in coming trade sessions."

