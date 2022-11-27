Dalal street ahead: 6 key factors that are likely to determine trade this week

Upcoming quarterly GDP number and weakening of crude oil

In response to a rise in Covid cases in China, international benchmark Brent crude futures ended at $83.84 a barrel on Friday, down 4.44% percent on 5 days of performance. The most important factor to keep an eye on next week is the quarterly economic growth rate, which is set to be announced on coming Wednesday. These two factors could therefore probably keep the market bustling this week. Vinod Nair said “The FOMC meeting minutes hinted that the rate hike cycle may be slowing down. Crude oil prices dropped over talks of a possible price cap on Russian oil and a rise in US product stockpiles. However, the tight COVID lockdown in China has negatively impacted the global growth forecast. Going ahead, the lack of strong fundamental triggers will limit the upside, keeping the market volatile in the short term. The Fed Chair's speech, which is scheduled for next week, and the release of other significant macroeconomic data will influence the market's future trajectory."