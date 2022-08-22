Dalal Street bears take revenge as Sensex falls 1,300 points in 2 days2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 11:36 AM IST
- Dalal Street update: Sensex was down over 600 points today
Indian stock markets fell sharply for second straight session after the rally that took Nifty closer to 18,000 mark. The Nifty50 index was down over 1% at 17,550 while Sensex fell over 600 points, dragged by tech and bank stocks. Both the indices had slumped over 1% on Friday. Global markets were also weak as the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth.