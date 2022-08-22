Dalal Street bears take revenge as Sensex falls 1,300 points in 2 days

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com, said, “Our markets have seen a sharp up move in the last one and a half month wherein the Nifty has rallied from 15200 to almost 18000 without any meaningful correction. The momentum readings entered the overbought zone, but the index crept higher within the overbought territory in last few days. However, the readings had reached the inflection point where a time-wise or a price-wise correction was much required and the index started the same in Friday’s session. On the lower side, we expect the market to correct towards 17550 first where support is placed on the hourly charts, while a break below the same could then lead to further correction towards the daily chart support at 17330."