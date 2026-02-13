Dalal Street rallies on trade relief, but investors still cautious: Mint survey
Abhinaba Saha , Mayur Bhalerao 5 min read 13 Feb 2026, 10:27 am IST
Summary
Against the backdrop of the US-India trade deal, Mint’s sixth quarterly market survey pins down a pivotal shift in sentiment, answering the questions that are currently defining the market's trajectory.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Just as nerves were fraying, a breakthrough in US-India trade negotiations offered domestic markets much-needed succour. Against this backdrop, Mint’s sixth quarterly market survey, conducted between 5 and 11 February, captured the precise moment when investor sentiment began to pivot.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story