In Dalal Street’s gold rush, some winners are selling the shovels
Abhishek Mukherjee 11 min read 19 Jan 2026, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
In 1848, Samuel Brannan struck it rich—not by mining gold, but by selling shovels. Today, India’s ‘market plumbing’ follows his blueprint. While investors chase the next big stock, the real fortune could lie somewhere else. Read on.
New Delhi: His name never crops up in modern investment literature, and yet in a more clear-eyed world, Samuel Brannan would have been anointed the patron saint of market acumen. Or at least would have chapters dedicated to him in business school textbooks. Brannan was a prominent businessman and Mormon preacher whose name is inextricably linked with one of the defining episodes of the 19th century—the great California gold rush.
