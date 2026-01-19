In Dalal Street’s gold rush, some winners are selling the shovels

India has some serious pedigree in this department. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the third-largest equity exchange in the world by number of trades and the largest derivatives exchange by contracts traded, while the BSE, formerly the Bombay Stock Exchange, founded in 1875, is Asia’s oldest bourse. The NSE has consistently commanded 90% share in the cash segment and holds a virtual monopoly in futures trading (both stock and index), though the BSE has started making some inroads. The segment also includes commodity exchanges such as the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).