Dalal Street Week Ahead: India Q3 GDP, Feb auto sales among factors that will drive markets this week
- Stock markets in the week ahead would take cues from global trends, the announcement of India's Q3FY23 GDP numbers, auto sales data for February month, monthly manufacturing and services PMI numbers globally
The bearish grip on the equity market in the last week ended 24 February has been assisted by negative global cues, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) selling and the sentimental fallout of the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row.
