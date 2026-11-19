Dalmia Bharat buyback: Dalmia Bharat shares rose 25 on Thursday, Nov 19, after the cement manufacturer announced that its board of directors will meet on November 23 to consider a proposal for a buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

In an exchange filing dated November 18, the company said the board would consider the proposed share repurchase and matters related or incidental to it at the scheduled meeting on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The announcement has put the stock on investors' radar as a potential buyback could provide an opportunity for shareholders to tender their shares, subject to the terms and conditions that may be announced by the company.

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However, Dalmia Bharat has not yet approved any buyback. The proposal will be considered by the board at its upcoming meeting.

Stock price trend The stock rose as much as 2% to its day's high of ₹1,540.45 per share on BSE. It is currently 32% away from its 52-week high of ₹2,260.40, hit in January 2026. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹1320 in October 2026.

The cement stock has been under pressure in recent times. It fell 6% in 1 month, 18.5% in 3 months, 11% in 6 months and 24% in the last 1 year.

Dalmia Bharat buyback: What did the company announce? In its regulatory filing with the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Dalmia Bharat said its board would consider a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares under Sections 68, 69 and 70 of the Companies Act, 2013, along with the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018.

The company did not disclose the proposed buyback size, price, method of purchase or record date in the November 18 intimation. These details, if the proposal receives board approval, would be subject to subsequent announcements.

A share buyback involves a company purchasing its own outstanding shares from existing shareholders. Such transactions can offer shareholders an opportunity to exit at the announced buyback price, depending on the final structure and applicable conditions.

Alongside the buyback announcement, Dalmia Bharat informed the exchanges that its trading window had been closed with effect from November 18, 2026.

The trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the disclosure of the outcome of the November 23 board meeting to the stock exchanges.

Should you buy? Brokerage house ICICI Direct has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1690 per share, indicating an upside potential of 12%, citing the company’s capacity expansion plans and scope for improving operating efficiency.

The brokerage expects cement volumes to grow at around 9% CAGR over FY26-FY28, supported by stronger industry demand, ramp-up of recently acquired Central India plants and new capacity additions. The company is expanding at Belgaum, Pune and Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to take its cement capacity from 54.7 mtpa to 66.7 mtpa by FY28.

ICICI Direct also expects profitability to recover as cost-saving measures, premiumisation, a better regional mix and improved operating leverage offset near-term pressure from higher fuel and packaging costs.

"We cut our EBITDA estimates by ~11%/~10% for FY27E/28E respectively, factoring in rising input cost (mainly fuel and packaging). However, we expect revenue to grow ~12% CAGR over FY26-28E while EBITDA & PAT at ~13% & ~5% CAGR respectively," it said.