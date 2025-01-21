Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results: Profit plunges 75% YoY to ₹66 crore; revenue dips 12%

Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results: Cement manufacturer Dalmia Bharat reported a 75% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹66 for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25) on Tuesday, January 21. The net profit stood at ₹266 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations dipped 11.7% YoY to ₹3,181 crore in the said quarter from ₹3,604 crore, mainly due to a sharp decline in cement prices

On a sequential basis, the profit increased by 35% from ₹49 crore and revenue by 3% from ₹3,087 crore posted in the September 2024 quarter (Q2 FY25).

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA declined by 34.5% to ₹779 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹511 crore in Q3 FY24. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, EBITDA rose 17.6% from ₹434 crore in Q2 FY25.

The quarterly sales volume in Q3 FY25 declined by 2% to 6.8 MnT from 6.7 MnT.

The cost of raw materials consumed dipped by 2% YoY to ₹781 crore/T while power and power and fuel cost dropped 8.8% YoY to ₹1,102/T. However, the logistics cost grew by 2.7% YoY to ₹1,091/T.

During the quarter under review, Dalmia Bharat's clinker capacity rose by 0.6 MnT at Rajgangpur and 0.3 MnT at Kadapa through debottlenecking.

The company also commissioned a 4 MW captive solar power plant at Medinipur, West Bengal and 46 MW RE capacity under Group Captive, increasing the total operational RE capacity to 252 MW. Operational RE capacity (including group captive) is expected to reach 267 MW by the end of FY25, the company said in an earnings presentation.

Stock Price Move Ahead of the earnings announcement, Dalmia Bharat share price ended 1.31% higher at ₹1774.95 apiece on the NSE. The stock touched a day's high of 1,796 and a low of ₹1,758.