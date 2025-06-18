Dalmia Bharat share price edges higher as promoter raises stake in cement company

Dalmia Bharat share price rose by over 1% during Wednesday's trading session. Keshav Power Limited, a promoter group entity associated with the cement giant, has notably enhanced its stake in the firm by purchasing 6.73 crore equity shares, which accounts for 35.90% of Dalmia Bharat's current paid-up capital.

This acquisition was carried out through a Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective on June 13, 2025, with an appointed date set for April 1, 2023. As a result of this transaction, Keshav Power's direct ownership in Dalmia Bharat Limited has grown from 0.52% to 36.42%.

The acquisition was revealed in accordance with Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. Even with the significant alteration in Keshav Power Limited's individual ownership, the total shareholding of the promoter and promoter group in Dalmia Bharat Limited stays constant at 55.84%, as the transaction represents an internal group restructuring.

Keshav Power's purchase of shares in Dalmia Bharat stems from a Scheme of Amalgamation ratified by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Cuttack Bench. The order, issued on May 30, 2025, approved the merger of four transferor companies with Keshav Power Limited (the receiving company).

The companies that were amalgamated include: Ankita Pratisthan Limited (Transferor Company 1); Mayuka Investment Limited (Transferor Company 2); Shree Nirman Limited (Transferor Company 3); and Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions Private Limited (Transferor Company 4).

Dalmia Bharat share price today Dalmia Bharat share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹2,060.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,085.10 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Dalmia Bharat share price is trading flat today and has remained under pressure throughout the week. The ongoing weakness may persist, with immediate support near ₹2,000. On the upside, the ₹2,150– ₹2,180 zone remains a key hurdle, and only a breakout above this range could revive positive momentum.

