Dalmia Bharat share price fell over 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, October 17. The stock opened at ₹2,340.15 against the previous close of ₹2,322.25 and fell 4.10 per cent to the intraday low of ₹2,227 in trade so far. Around 10:55 am, Dalmia Bharat share price was down 3.97 per cent at ₹2,230.

Dalmia Bharat share price has gained about 48 per cent in the last one year, significantly outperforming the equity benchmark Sensex which has risen about 14 per cent in the last one year period.

Dalmia Bharat share price came under pressure today even though a majority of brokerage firms expressed their positive views on the stock after the company's September quarter earnings.

Dalmia Bharat Q2 results In an exchange filing on Saturday, October 14, Dalmia Bharat said its volume increased 6.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 6.2 MnT in Q2FY24. Among the key numbers, revenue increased 6 per cent YoY to ₹3,149 crore while EBITDA/T increased 46 per cent YoY to ₹955/T. Net debt/EBITDA stood at 0.59 times, the company said.

“With the reduction in fuel prices, increased usage of renewable power and improvement in KPIs, we were able to deliver 55 per cent YoY improvement in our EBITDA, which stands at ₹589 crore," said Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited.

Cement capacity increased to 43.7 MnT while clinker capacity increased to 22.2 MnT during the quarter under review. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share.

“We see a multi‐year strong cement demand trend continuing, as India is undergoing a large‐scale metamorphosis. We were one of the first ones to foresee this upcycle and started building our capacity ahead of time," said Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Bharat.

"In the last 3.5 years, we have added nearly 17.2 MnT cement capacity, which is about 65 per cent growth over FY20 capacity. In line with our vision to reach 110 ‐130Mnt by 2031, we are continuing to make consistent strides in that direction and capitalize upon the huge opportunity ahead of us," said Dalmia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock rose 0.96 per cent in the next trading session on Monday, October 16.

Brokerages largely positive Among the global brokerage firms, Jefferies maintained a buy call on Dalmia Bharat and raised the target price to ₹2,680 from ₹2,440.

Jefferies said Dalmia Bharat's Q2 management call indicated that the east region has seen a ₹40-50 per bag price increase in Q3 so far and the South by ₹30 per bag hike.

"Q2 saw healthy cost savings for Dalmia on fuel and freight, but incremental savings appear limited from here with spot energy costs increasing. Management expects recent volume underperformance to reverse. We expect 2HFY24 to be superior on hopes of price hikes sustaining," said Jefferies.

"We largely maintain our estimates post Q2. While the recent cement price hikes are positive and have a scope for an upgrade, we await clarity on the price hike sustaining and the energy cost front due to geopolitical developments," Jefferies said.

Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained an 'add' view on the stock but increased the target price to ₹2,350 from ₹2,220 earlier.

"We cut the FY24 EBITDA estimate by 3 per cent mainly led by lower volumes. Our fair value (target price) increases to ₹2,350 ( ₹2,220 earlier) at an unchanged 8 times EV/EBITDA on rollover to December 2025 estimates. We see attractive risk-reward given improved capital allocation, growth visibility and inexpensive valuations," said Kotak.

HDFC Securities also maintained its buy rating on Dalmia Bharat with an unchanged target price of ₹2,560 (13 times its Sep-25E consolidated EBITDA).

"We continue to like Dalmia for its healthy volume, margin, and comfortable balance sheet outlook. In Q2FY24, Dalmia reported sub-par volume growth (+7 per cent YoY) on market share loss in the east. However, unit EBITDA recovered ₹85/MT QoQ (up ₹300/MT YoY) to ₹955/MT, on cool-off in fuel and freight expenses," HDFC Securities said.

"We estimate the company to deliver a 15 per cent volume CAGR during FY23-26E, supported by ongoing expansions. We estimate unit EBITDA will rebound to more than ₹1,000/MT H2FY24 onwards, benefitting from fuel cost reductions, the rising share of green power, and op-lev gains (as utilisation rises). Dalmia remains among our top picks in the cement sector," said HDFC Securities.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang also maintained a buy rating on Dalmia Bharat, with a revised target price of ₹2,908. Key risks include price rollbacks, premiumisation and the potential inability to withstand intense competition in its core markets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

