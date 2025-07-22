Dalmia Bharat share price hits record high ahead of Q1 results today. More upside on cards?

Ahead of the June quarter earnings announcement, shares of mid-cap cement company, Dalmia Bharat, jumped over 3% to a fresh record high of ₹2333.90 on the BSE on Tuesday, July 22.

Analysts largely expect the BSE 500 company to post strong growth in sales and after-tax profit yearly, even as sequential numbers could be under pressure. Meanwhile, they anticipate a solid jump in margins.

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Preview According to estimates by Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) Capital, Dalmia Bharat could see a 36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹307 crore during Q1 FY26, even though the figure could decline 29.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Similarly, it expects a 1.5% growth in net sales to ₹3,674 crore but sees a 10% sequential drop. EBITDA is expected to grow 21% YoY and 2% QoQ, led by higher pricing, while margins could expand by a solid 354 bps during the quarter under review, PL Capital predicted.

“Realisation is expected to increase by ~6% QoQ due to higher exposure to southern markets where prices increased the most. We expect a 15% QoQ decline in volume to ~7.3mt due to affected demand (-2% YoY),” the brokerage added.

Meanwhile, JM Financial sees a 39.2% YoY rise in PAT to ₹354 crore but an 18.7% decline QoQ. It pegs net sales at ₹3,676 crore, up 1.5% YoY but down 10.1% QoQ.

“Ramco Cements and Dalmia Bharat are likely to report the highest improvement in unitary EBITDA, benefiting from stronger pricing in the South and East regions. In 1QFY26, pan-India average cement prices rose ~3% QoQ (~5% YoY), led by a ~9% increase in the South and ~5–6% in the East, with other regions seeing flat to marginal declines,” the brokerage added.

Dalmia Bharat: Is it a stock to buy? According to Anshul Jai, Head of Research, Lakshmishree Investments, Dalmia Bharat is on the verge of a breakout from a massive 990-day cup and handle pattern, with the key breakout level placed at 2,335.

“Volumes in the base have been consistently accumulative, with several up candles recording volume above the 50-day average — a clear sign of institutional participation. A momentum-driven breakout above 2,335, backed by strong volume, will confirm the pattern and likely trigger a sharp move,” Jain said. He pegs the initial target price for this breakout at 2,500, with further upside possible if the rally gains traction.