Dalmia Bharat share price hits record high ahead of Q1 results today. More upside on cards?

Ahead of the June quarter earnings announcement, shares of mid-cap cement company, Dalmia Bharat, jumped over 3% to a fresh record high of ₹2333.90 on the BSE on Tuesday, July 22.

Analysts largely expect the BSE 500 company to post strong growth in sales and after-tax profit yearly, even as sequential numbers could be under pressure. Meanwhile, they anticipate a solid jump in margins.

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Preview According to estimates by Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) Capital, Dalmia Bharat could see a 36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹307 crore during Q1 FY26, even though the figure could decline 29.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Similarly, it expects a 1.5% growth in net sales to ₹3,674 crore but sees a 10% sequential drop. EBITDA is expected to grow 21% YoY and 2% QoQ, led by higher pricing, while margins could expand by a solid 354 bps during the quarter under review, PL Capital predicted.

“Realisation is expected to increase by ~6% QoQ due to higher exposure to southern markets where prices increased the most. We expect a 15% QoQ decline in volume to ~7.3mt due to affected demand (-2% YoY),” the brokerage added.

Meanwhile, JM Financial sees a 39.2% YoY rise in PAT to ₹354 crore but an 18.7% decline QoQ. It pegs net sales at ₹3,676 crore, up 1.5% YoY but down 10.1% QoQ.

“Ramco Cements and Dalmia Bharat are likely to report the highest improvement in unitary EBITDA, benefiting from stronger pricing in the South and East regions. In 1QFY26, pan-India average cement prices rose ~3% QoQ (~5% YoY), led by a ~9% increase in the South and ~5–6% in the East, with other regions seeing flat to marginal declines,” the brokerage added.

Dalmia Bharat: Is it a stock to buy? According to Anshul Jai, Head of Research, Lakshmishree Investments, Dalmia Bharat is on the verge of a breakout from a massive 990-day cup and handle pattern, with the key breakout level placed at 2,335.

“Volumes in the base have been consistently accumulative, with several up candles recording volume above the 50-day average — a clear sign of institutional participation. A momentum-driven breakout above 2,335, backed by strong volume, will confirm the pattern and likely trigger a sharp move,” Jain said. He pegs the initial target price for this breakout at 2,500, with further upside possible if the rally gains traction.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.