Dalmia Bharat share price rises over 3% in a weak market; Motilal Oswal sees a 23% upside
Dalmia Bharat share price gained about 23 per cent in the last year, hitting a 52-week high of ₹2,428.85. Motilal Oswal expects a 23 per cent upside in the stock price.
Dalmia Bharat share price rose over 3 per cent in an otherwise weak market on Monday, January 1. Dalmia Bharat share price opened at ₹2,280.05 against the previous close of ₹2,274.30 and rose 3.4 per cent to the level of ₹2,352.35. On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex declined over 200 per cent in morning trade.
