Dalmia Bharat subsidiaries merger: NCLT approves merger of Dalmia Cement’s North East arm with Vinay Cement

Dalmia Bharat announced on Thursday that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Guwahati Bench, has approved a Scheme of Arrangement between its subsidiaries, Vinay Cements and Dalmia Cement (North East).

As per the NCLT order dated February 21, 2025, the Scheme involves the demerger and transfer of the cement and mining business operations from Vinay Cement, a subsidiary of Dalmia Cement, to Dalmia Cement (North East), another material subsidiary of the company.

The Scheme is effective from the appointed date of March 31, 2023, and has been sanctioned under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing on March 13.

Dalmia Bharat clarified that it is not a party to the Scheme, and no shares will be issued by or to the company as part of this arrangement. Both subsidiaries will continue to operate under the company’s umbrella post-approval.

Dalmia Cement (North East) received the certified copy of the NCLT order on March 12, 2025. The implementation of the Scheme remains subject to the completion of legal formalities, including the filing of the certified true copy of the order with the Registrar of Companies in Guwahati.

Dalmia Bharat Stock Price Trend Dalmia Bharat share price has fallen over 10% in one month and more than 15% in the past six months. The stock has declined 12% in one year. However, the cement stock has delivered multibagger returns of 158% in the past five year period.

At 12:10 PM, Dalmia Bharat shares were trading 1.36% lower at ₹1,622.70 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of more than ₹30,436 crore.