Dalmia Bharat Sugar fixes record date for dividend: Check key takeaways

The stock dropped 2.82 per cent and closed today at ₹345.10 from its previous close of ₹355.10. The stock has dropped 25.82 per cent in the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 10.90 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has dropped 28.15 per cent over the past six months, and in the past month, it has declined 0.96 per cent. On the NSE, Dalmia Bharat Sugar shares reached a 52-week high of Rs. 569.50 on April 19, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs. 281.05 on June 20, 2022, meaning that the stock is now trading 39.40 per cent below its 52-week high and 22.78 per cent above its 52-week low. At the current market price, the stock is trading higher than 5 days and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50 days, 100 days and 200-day moving averages.

