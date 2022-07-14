Dalmia Bharat Sugar fixes record date for dividend: Check key takeaways

Dalmia Bharat Sugar fixes record date for dividend: Check key takeaways1 min read . 14 Jul 2022
- A small cap company with a market cap of Rs. 2,811 crore that operates in the sugar industry is Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
In its integrated annual report for 2021-22, the company have said that “The Board of Directors has, at its meeting held on May 24, 2022, recommended a dividend of ₹1/- (50%) per equity share of face value of ₹2/- for the financial year 2021-22 and same shall be paid to the members of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record Date, i.e., July 28, 2022. The Dividend payment date is August 09, 2022 and it will be paid within a period of thirty days from the date of declaration by the shareholders at the AGM."
The stock dropped 2.82 per cent and closed today at ₹345.10 from its previous close of ₹355.10. The stock has dropped 25.82 per cent in the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 10.90 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has dropped 28.15 per cent over the past six months, and in the past month, it has declined 0.96 per cent. On the NSE, Dalmia Bharat Sugar shares reached a 52-week high of Rs. 569.50 on April 19, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs. 281.05 on June 20, 2022, meaning that the stock is now trading 39.40 per cent below its 52-week high and 22.78 per cent above its 52-week low. At the current market price, the stock is trading higher than 5 days and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50 days, 100 days and 200-day moving averages.