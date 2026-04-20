India’s next midcap movers? 5 stocks flying below the radar

There's a special thrill that comes when you find an under the radar company, which is quietly doing all the right things.
There's a special thrill that comes when you find an under the radar company, which is quietly doing all the right things.
India may be entering one of the most consequential economic phases in its history. Goldman Sachs has projected real GDP growth of 6.9% in 2026 and 6.8% in 2027, both above consensus estimates, even as much of the world grapples with slower growth, sticky inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.
India may be entering one of the most consequential economic phases in its history. Goldman Sachs has projected real GDP growth of 6.9% in 2026 and 6.8% in 2027, both above consensus estimates, even as much of the world grapples with slower growth, sticky inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.
In a rising economy, not all companies benefit equally. Large caps tend to remain stable—but historically, disproportionate wealth creation has often come from the midcap space.
When GDP accelerates, midcap earnings frequently outpace large-cap peers. These companies are nimble enough to capture emerging opportunities yet established enough to scale efficiently.
Here are five lesser-tracked midcaps with visible growth plans and solid fundamentals.
Authum Investment
Authum Investment is a systemically important non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the RBI, operating across equity investments and structured credit.
The company runs two complementary verticals aimed at balancing market-linked returns with steady cash flows.
The investments vertical focuses on long-term equity investments in listed and unlisted companies across large- and mid-cap segments, targeting market leaders with stable revenues and strong governance. It holds significant stakes in Prataap Snacks (42.33%) and Nitco (49.3%), with a focus on operational turnarounds to generate outsized returns.
The credit and alternative assets vertical provides structured credit, special-situation funding and distressed asset resolution.
Sales have grown at a CAGR of 195%. Profit surged from ₹1.3 billion in FY21 to ₹42.4 billion in FY25. The company’s five-year average ROE and ROCE stand at 47% and 46%, respectively.
Authum is advancing the platformization of its credit business, positioning it as an integrated lending platform. It recently acquired a controlling stake in Asset Reconstruction (India SME ARC), enabling it to acquire non-performing assets from banks and resolve them through in-house turnaround expertise.
The company is also evaluating the launch of credit-focused alternative investment funds targeting private credit and special situations.
Additionally, Authum plans to expand its third-party servicing business (AUM of ₹19 billion), which provides collection services to financial institutions, generating steady fee-based income.
Endurance Technologies
Incorporated in 1985, Endurance Technologies is a leading manufacturer of aluminium die cast components (ADCC) for the auto industry.
It manufactures suspension, transmission and braking systems, primarily for two- and three-wheeler OEMs in India, with nearly 77% of revenue coming from the domestic market.
International operations are managed through subsidiaries Endurance Amann GmbH (Germany) and Endurance Overseas Srl (Italy), supplying machined aluminium die casting and machining products to leading four-wheeler OEMs in Europe, along with servicing the aftermarket.
The company also owns Italian subsidiaries — Endurance Adler SpA, Frenotecnica Srl and New Fren Srl — strengthening its technology capabilities and European aftermarket presence.
It operates 31 plants across India, Germany and Italy, supported by an in-house tool room, a 29-acre proving ground, five DSIR-approved R&D facilities in India, and two technical centres in Italy.
Over the past five years, sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 11% and 8%, respectively. Average ROE and ROCE stand at 13% and 16%.
The balance sheet remains strong, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15 — a sharp improvement from 1:1 more than a decade ago. Working capital management is efficient, with the cash conversion cycle staying below 10 days over the past decade.
The company continues to secure new orders across segments. In Europe, order wins from Volkswagen and BMW have strengthened revenue visibility, with a steady pipeline through FY28.
Endurance is setting up new plants for aluminium die casting and alloy wheels, expected to commence operations by FY26. It is also expanding R&D capabilities and patents, reinforcing its innovation-led positioning.
Uno Minda
Uno Minda designs and manufactures over 28 categories of automotive components across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and two- and three-wheelers, serving both internal combustion engines and electric/hybrid.
It is a leading manufacturer of switching systems, lighting, acoustics, seating systems and alloy wheels. Recently, the company entered the rare earth segment with plans to manufacture magnets.
Over the past five years, sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 22% and 42%, respectively.
Average ROE and ROCE stand at 15% and 19%.
The company is undertaking a capex of ₹2 billion to set up EV-related casting products at a new plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
It has also commenced a localised camera module manufacturing line at its sensor and ADAS facility in Pune to replace imports. Commercial supplies have begun, with expectations of a gradual ramp-up in the coming quarters.
Global Health
Global Health operates seven hospitals under the Medanta brand, with a combined capacity of more than 3,400 beds across the NCR, East and Central India.
The group has over 15 years of experience in tertiary and quaternary healthcare and benefits from the strong brand reputation and expertise of promoter Dr Naresh Trehan.
Over the past five years, sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 20% and 68%, respectively.
Average ROE and ROCE stand at 12% and 16%.
The company plans to increase bed capacity to around 5,000 in adjacent geographies of existing hospitals and in newer markets in Western India.
It has also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary to build and operate a medical college in Gurugram, further strengthening its long-term positioning.
Dalmia Bharat
Dalmia Bharat has steadily grown to become the fourth-largest cement manufacturer in India, with leadership positions in the East, North-East and South regions.
It manufactures Portland Pozzolona Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Composite Cement (PCC) and Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC). It is one of India’s largest PSC producers, with an 84% blending ratio in FY25.
Over the past five years, sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 26% and 24%, respectively.
Average ROE and ROCE stand at 4% and 8%.
Dalmia Bharat plans to grow capacity at a CAGR of 14–15% over the next decade, targeting 110–130 million tonnes by 2031, without materially stressing its balance sheet.
Debt stands at roughly one-third of equity, supported by sizeable cash and liquid investments.
Conclusion
India stands at an inflection point. Infrastructure creation is accelerating, manufacturing depth is improving, and a consumption-driven middle class continues to expand.
Midcaps often present a balance between agility and scalability. While these five companies may not dominate headlines, they are executing on clear growth strategies and strengthening their competitive positions.
Investors should evaluate fundamentals, corporate governance and valuations carefully before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com