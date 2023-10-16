Dalmia Bharat's share price rises up to 3.5% post its Q2 results beat analysts expectations on lower costs
Dalmia Bharat Q2 net profit grew 167% and were helped by improving operating performance. The lower costs helped and Dalmia Bharat's per tonne profitability at ₹950 improved over ₹875 seen in the previous quarter and ₹653 in the year-ago quarter, as per analyst’s calculations.
Q2 results: Dalmia Bharat share price rose up to 3.5% in morning trades on Monday post its September quarter performance that was reported over the weekend.
