Dalmia Cement books profit in IEX. Full details here

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has sold 2.18 crore equity shares (2,17,59,948 shares) of Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX), which represents 2.44% of IEX's total equity, via open market transactions.

The sales took place between June 3, 2025, and June 10, 2025, decreasing Dalmia Cement's stake in the energy exchange platform to 10.81%. The announcement regarding this transaction was made to the stock exchanges on June 11, 2025, in adherence to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Before this series of sell-offs, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited owned a substantial stake of 11,81,26,656 equity shares in IEX. After selling 2,17,59,948 shares, Dalmia Cement's stake in IEX has decreased to 9,63,66,708 equity shares.

The regulatory announcement also names DPVL Ventures LLP and Dalmia Power Limited as Persons Acting in Concert (PACs) alongside the seller, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited.