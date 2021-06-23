OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Danish meme stock soars again after Goldman Sachs briefly builds stake

Shares in Orphazyme A/S soared after trading started in the U.S., indicating that interest in Denmark’s first meme stock is alive and well despite the biotech firm’s failure to win regulatory approval for a key treatment.

The American depositary shares soared as much as 57% on Wednesday, while the Danish shares rose 45%. The moves followed an announcement by the company that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had briefly built, then sold a stake, according to a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Goldman’s holding was 5.58% as of June 16, and less then 5% a day later. The bank hasn’t previously appeared as an investor in regulatory filings for Orphazyme.

Orphazyme morphed into a meme stock on June 10. After building a sudden fan base on social media platforms such as Reddit, the company’s American depositary shares soared almost 1,400% at one point during US trading hours. Last week, the stock’s share price crashed after it failed to win regulatory approval for a key treatment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
A 3d printed Robinhood logo and one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed GameStop logo. (REUTERS)

GameStop tumbles, other 'meme stocks' falter after big runups

2 min read . 10 Jun 2021
With a $400 billion GMV, grocery is the largest retail category in India, accounting for 60% of the total retail market. (Photo: Reuters)

Retail to be next growth engine for Reliance Industries: Goldman Sachs

2 min read . 21 Jun 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout