Danish Power share price lists with a decent 50% premium at ₹570 on the NSE SME

  • Danish Power shares listed with decent 50% premium at 570 on NSE SME on Tuesday. The IPO subscription and grey market premium had also indicated towards strong listing

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Danish power share price sees strong listing on NSE SME
Danish power share price sees strong listing on NSE SME

Danish Power share price listed with decent 50% premium at 570 on NSE SME on Tuesday. The IPO subscription and grey market premium had also indicated towards strong listing expectations by investors.

The Danish Power share price nevertheless fell 5% thereafter to hit lower price band.

Also Read | Infosys share price in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today

Danish power IPO subscription that closed on 24 October had seen strong response The Initial Public offer was subscribed Danish 126.65 times. By October 24, 2024 (Day 3), the public offering had been subscribed to 79.88 times in the retail category, 104.79 times in the QIB category, and 275.92 times in the NII category.

Also Read | OBSC Perfection: Stock lists at ₹110, a 10% premium to IPO price

The The GMP for Danish Power IPO stood at 246 according to data from Investorgain.com. This implies that the shares of Danish Power IPO can be purchased for 246 more than the issue price in the grey market.

According to the current GMP, investors of Danish power IPO anticipate that the company's shares will list at 626 apiece, which represents a 64.74% premium over the upper end of the issue price of 380.

Also Read | Waaree Energies share extends post-listing rally for second straight session

The Danish Power IPO is a 197.90 crore book-built offering. A total of 52.08 lakh shares are being offered and being issued fresh.

Bidding for the Danish Power IPO began on October 22, 2024, and closed on October 24, 2024.

Danish Power Limited was established in July 1985 and produces a range of transformers, including inverter duty transformers for use in wind farms and solar power plants, among other renewable energy projects. In addition, they manufacture control relay panels, substation automation services, and power and distribution transformers of the dry and oil types.

The company's product line can be divided into the following categories:

Wind turbine generator transformers and multi-winding inverter duty transformers up to 20 MVA 33 kV class for solar plants

Power Transformers up to 63 MVA 132 kV Class Transformer Distribution up to 5 MVA 33 kV Class

Bus Bar Protection Panels, LT Panels, APFC Panels, Substation Automation (SCADA), and Control Relay Panels up to 400 kV Class are all included in the panel range.

The Danish Power IPO's book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the Danish Power IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDanish Power share price lists with a decent 50% premium at ₹570 on the NSE SME

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

141.30
11:00 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-5.8 (-3.94%)

Federal Bank share price

195.85
11:00 AM | 29 OCT 2024
11.15 (6.04%)

Tata Motors share price

836.50
11:00 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-42.2 (-4.8%)

Tata Steel share price

147.15
11:00 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-1.54%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Piramal Pharma share price

252.95
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
6.55 (2.66%)
More from 52 Week High

Sapphire Foods India share price

320.15
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-25.55 (-7.39%)

Ksb share price

784.00
10:54 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-47.9 (-5.76%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.75
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-21 (-5.63%)

Tata Motors share price

834.70
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-44 (-5.01%)
More from Top Losers

Syrma SGS Technology share price

471.65
10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
40 (9.27%)

JSW Infrastructure share price

312.50
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
25 (8.7%)

Gillette India share price

9,238.35
10:57 AM | 29 OCT 2024
685.45 (8.01%)

Federal Bank share price

195.45
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
10.75 (5.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.