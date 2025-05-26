Dar Credit and Capital IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

Dar Credit and Capital IPO allotment: The allotment of Dar Credit and Capital's initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today, Monday, May 26 following decent interest and subscriptions for the share sale issue.

The SME IPO, valued at ₹25.66 crore, opened for bidding on May 21 and closed on May 23. The price band was set at ₹60 per share.

Investors can check the Dar Credit and Capital IPO allotment status online through the official portal of the IPO registrar Kfin Technologies.

The company will credit the equity shares on Tuesday, May 27, into the Demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment. Refunds for rejected applications will also be processed the same day. Dar Credit and Capital IPO is slated to list on NSE SME on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

How to check IPO allotment status Step 1: Go to the IPO registrar website of Kfin Technologies.

Step 2: From the selection menu, choose Dar Credit and Capital IPO.

Step 3: To discover the status, pick a mode – click on PAN, Demat account, or application number.

Step 4: Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN, or Demat Account number.

Step 5: Enter the ‘captcha’ to verify that you are not a robot.

Step 6: Click ‘submit’ to view allotment status.

About the IPO The Dar Credit IPO is entirely fresh issue of 42.76 lakh shares with no offer for sale component. The minimum lot size for an application was 2,000 shares, and the minimum investment required by retail investors was ₹1.20 lakh.

The IPO closed with overwhelming demand, garnering 106.09 times bids in three days. The IPO received bids for 30.17 crore shares against 28.44 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor segment saw a subscription of 104.88 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was booked 208.45 times. Meanwhile, the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) portion was bid 31.29 times.

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to augment its capital base and meet the general corporate purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Dar Credit and Capital IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Dar Credit and Capital IPO is SMC Global Securities Ltd..

About the Company Incorporated in 1994, Dar Credit and Capital is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that provides a range of credit products, including personal loans, unsecured and secured MSME loans. The company primarily caters to low-income borrowers, particularly Class IV (Group D) municipal employees such as cleaners, sweepers, and peons. In addition, Dar Credit extends financial support to small shopkeepers and vendors, with a strong emphasis on fostering women entrepreneurship and economic inclusion at the grassroots level.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO GMP today The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹16 per share. This indicates an expected listing price of ₹76, a premium of 26.7 percent from its issue price of ₹60.