Dar Credit and Capital shares off to decent start, list at 9% premium over IPO price on NSE SME

Dar Credit and Capital IPO listing: Dar Credit and Capital's shares debuted at 65.15, an 8.58% premium over the issue price of 60. However, the stock faced heavy selling, falling to 61.90, down 4.99%. The IPO was oversubscribed 106.09 times.

Saloni Goel
Updated28 May 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Dar Credit and Capital IPO listing: Shares of the non-banking finance company Dar Credit and Capital were off to a steady start as the stock debuted at 65.15 apiece on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 8.58% over the issue price of 60.

However, immediately after listing, the stock witnessed a heavy selloff and was locked in the 5% lower circuit limit. As of 10.04 am, Dar Credit and Capital share price was at 61.90 apiece, down 4.99% but still up 3.17% over the listing price.

About Dar Credit and Capital IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Dar Credit and Capital had witnessed a massive demand, with the issue being subscribed 106.09 times at the end of the three-day bidding process.

The retail portion was subscribed 104.88 times, the qualified institutional buyer quota was booked 31.29 times, and the non-institutional investor category was booked 208.45 times.

The 26 crore SME IPO was open for subscription from May 21 to May 23. Dar Credit and Capital IPO was a fixed price issue of 60 per share, with 42.76 lakh shares on offer.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to augment the capital base of the company, for general corporate purposes and to cover expenses.

About Dar Credit and Capital

Incorporated in 1994, Dar Credit and Capital Limited is an NBFC that provides three main types of financial products: (i) Personal Loans, (ii) Unsecured MSME Loans, and (iii) Secured MSME Loans.

DCCL primarily serves low-income individuals, focusing on those employed in class-four roles such as cleaners and peons within municipalities. The company also extends credit to small-scale shopkeepers and vendors, with a strong emphasis on empowering women entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

