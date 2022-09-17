Darling of promoters and FIIs stock turned 1 lakh to 58 lakh in 5 years

Darling of promoters and FIIs stock turned ₹1 lakh to ₹58 lakh in 5 years3 min read . 11:02 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of ₹926.39 crore, Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry
With a market capitalization of ₹926.39 crore, Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry. A well-known corporation having activities in the real estate and fashion industries is Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd. Sanjiv Arora, the firm's Chairman and Managing Director, is in charge of RPIL, a public limited company with its headquarters in Ludhiana and a BSE ticker symbol of 526407. The shares of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd are among the multibagger stocks that have made shareholders lakhpati in a span of 5 years, let's know-how.
The shares of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd closed on the BSE on Friday at ₹37.90 apiece level, up by 0.66% from the previous close of ₹37.65. The stock price has skyrocketed from ₹1.10 as of 14th July 1995 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger and an all-time high of 3,345.45%. Hence, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock 27 years ago would now have turned to ₹34.45 lakh.
An investment of ₹1 lakh invested in the stock three years ago would now have grown to ₹25.43 lakh thanks to the stock's meteoric rise from ₹1.50 to the present market price, which marks a multibagger return of 2443.62% and a CAGR of 233.22%. An investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock five years ago would now have grown to ₹58.30 lakh because the stock price has surged from ₹0.65 as of September 22, 2017, to the present price level, logging a multibagger return of 5,730.77% and an approximate CAGR of 105.89%.
In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 142.33% which also logs in a CAGR of 146.67%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 11.55% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹55.50 on (25/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹14.86 on (21/09/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 31.71% below the high and 155.04% above the low. At Friday's closing the stock was seen trading below the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, and 100 days EMA but above the 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating a bearish signal ahead.
For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 71.74%, FIIs holding of 2.26%, and public shareholding of 26.01%. However, the shareholding stake of promoters and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) was the highest in June which is continuously on an upward trend since September 2019, making it a darling stock for them. The stock was spotted trading at a P/B ratio of 0.97 and a TTM PE of 62.13 as of Friday's closing. A volume of 36,934 shares was traded on Friday, which was less than the 20-Day Average Volume of 99,586 shares. When comparing Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.'s current valuation ratios to its historical ones, such as P/E and EV/EBITDA, it appears to indicate that the stock is overpriced.
