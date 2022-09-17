Darling of promoters and FIIs stock turned 1 lakh to 58 lakh in 5 years

Key takeaways of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd

For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 71.74%, FIIs holding of 2.26%, and public shareholding of 26.01%. However, the shareholding stake of promoters and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) was the highest in June which is continuously on an upward trend since September 2019, making it a darling stock for them. The stock was spotted trading at a P/B ratio of 0.97 and a TTM PE of 62.13 as of Friday's closing. A volume of 36,934 shares was traded on Friday, which was less than the 20-Day Average Volume of 99,586 shares. When comparing Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.'s current valuation ratios to its historical ones, such as P/E and EV/EBITDA, it appears to indicate that the stock is overpriced.