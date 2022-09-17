Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Darling of promoters and FIIs stock turned 1 lakh to 58 lakh in 5 years

Darling of promoters and FIIs stock turned 1 lakh to 58 lakh in 5 years

The shares of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd closed on the BSE on Friday at 37.90 apiece level, up by 0.66% from the previous close of 37.65
3 min read . 11:02 PM ISTVipul Das

  • With a market capitalization of 926.39 crore, Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With a market capitalization of 926.39 crore, Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry. A well-known corporation having activities in the real estate and fashion industries is Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd. Sanjiv Arora, the firm's Chairman and Managing Director, is in charge of RPIL, a public limited company with its headquarters in Ludhiana and a BSE ticker symbol of 526407. The shares of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd are among the multibagger stocks that have made shareholders lakhpati in a span of 5 years, let's know-how.

Share price history of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd

The shares of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd closed on the BSE on Friday at 37.90 apiece level, up by 0.66% from the previous close of 37.65. The stock price has skyrocketed from 1.10 as of 14th July 1995 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger and an all-time high of 3,345.45%. Hence, an investment of 1 lakh made in the stock 27 years ago would now have turned to 34.45 lakh. 

An investment of 1 lakh invested in the stock three years ago would now have grown to 25.43 lakh thanks to the stock's meteoric rise from 1.50 to the present market price, which marks a multibagger return of 2443.62% and a CAGR of 233.22%. An investment of 1 lakh made in the stock five years ago would now have grown to 58.30 lakh because the stock price has surged from 0.65 as of September 22, 2017, to the present price level, logging a multibagger return of 5,730.77% and an approximate CAGR of 105.89%. 

In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 142.33% which also logs in a CAGR of 146.67%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 11.55% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 55.50 on (25/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of 14.86 on (21/09/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 31.71% below the high and 155.04% above the low. At Friday's closing the stock was seen trading below the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, and 100 days EMA but above the 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating a bearish signal ahead.

Key takeaways of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd

For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 71.74%, FIIs holding of 2.26%, and public shareholding of 26.01%. However, the shareholding stake of promoters and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) was the highest in June which is continuously on an upward trend since September 2019, making it a darling stock for them. The stock was spotted trading at a P/B ratio of 0.97 and a TTM PE of 62.13 as of Friday's closing. A volume of 36,934 shares was traded on Friday, which was less than the 20-Day Average Volume of 99,586 shares. When comparing Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.'s current valuation ratios to its historical ones, such as P/E and EV/EBITDA, it appears to indicate that the stock is overpriced.

