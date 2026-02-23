Dassault Aviation share price: Experts bet high on Rafale jet maker stock after India's counter to Pakistan, China

Dassault Aviation share price: Stocks of the Rafale fighter jet maker, Dassault Aviation SA, will be in focus today. The major reason Dassault Aviation's stock has attracted investor attention is the recent development in India, which is expected to provide sustained business for the defence company, during the recently concluded official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to a Reuters report, France and India are entering a new era of defence cooperation, with plans to jointly produce Rafale fighter jets and helicopters, French President Emmanuel Macron said last Thursday, adding that France also hopes to sell more submarines to India.

India's order for another 114 Rafale fighter jets is a "new step forward" in defence ties between the two countries, and France hopes to see this replicated with submarines as well, Macron told reporters at the end of a three-day visit to India.

Rafale fighter jets flown by the Indian Air Force were in the spotlight during India’s conflict with Pakistan last May.

According to stock market experts, this development is expected to boost the defence company's sustained business in India. The deal size is around $40 billion. This deal is the largest single military procurement in the history of either country, and out of the 114 Rafael fighter jets ordered, 96 will be made in India.

Counter to Pakistan and China Speaking on the outlook of the recent Rafael order by India and making 96 out of the 114 ordered Dassault Aviation-made fighter jets, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst, said, "The French President concluded his official visit to India last week but the nitty-gritty of the deal suggests that New Delhi is making preparations for the looming geopolitical tension in Asia, especially from its neighboring countries China and Pakistan."

Avinash Gorakshkar said that Rafael Acquisition will address the IAF's critical shortage of fighter squadrons.

Terming this deal a master stroke with a long-term impact on the business and geopolitical setup, Avinash Gorakshkar listed the following two major outcomes that may attract stock investors' attention to Dassault Aviation's share price today.

1] Local manufacturing: Dassault Aviation is partnering with Indian firms (including the Tata Group and Mahindra) to establish local production lines, likely centred at the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) facility in Nagpur.

2] Technology transfer: These will be the latest F4 variant jets, with a roadmap to upgrade them to the future F5 standard.

Fundamentals of Dassault Aviation stock price Highlighting the fundamentals of Dassault Aviation's share price, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “The defence company has a cash reserve of approximately €9.6 billion (as of late 2025). The company's net margins are steady at around 11.50%, and its operating margins are 8.50% to 9.0%. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is around 0.40.”

Dassault Aviation share price target Speaking on the technical outlook of Dassault Aviation stocks, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Dassault Aviation has broken out of a textbook bullish flag, characterised by a strong high-volume pole followed by a low-volume consolidation—an ideal continuation pattern. The breakout has occurred with renewed participation, indicating institutional conviction and signalling resumption of the primary uptrend. Price structure across timeframes remains constructive, with momentum expanding post-breakout.

"The setup points to an immediate move toward the €415 to €420 per share zone, where the first resistance cluster lies, followed by a potential extension toward €450 to €455, if buying pressure sustains. Risk remains favourable as long as the stock holds above the flag’s upper boundary, which now acts as support," Jain added.