Dassault Aviation share price in focus after Rafale brand owner inks pact with Tata Advanced Systems; stock up 64% YTD

Shares of Dassault Aviation will remain in focus after the Rafale fighter jet brand owner partnered with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd to manufacture and set up the first ever fighter aircraft in India. Shares of Dassault Aviation have risen 64 per cent year to date.

On Thursday, June 5, the defence stock opened at €315.40 on the Paris stock exchange and currently trades 1.52 per cent higher at €321.20 on the index. Dassault Aviation he stock has remained volatile, shedding over 1.70 per cent in a month, however, gaining over 6.70 per cent in six months.

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains. This facility represents a significant investment in India’s aerospace infrastructure and will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing.

Under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France and this is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India, Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, said. "Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," he said.

Dassault Aviation stock grabbed investors' attention after the Indian armed forces-led Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. As the India-Pakistan tensions escalated, the stock saw a significant surge of up to 66 per cent, however, it later gave up the gains. In May, the stock extended its monthly winning run to eight. Even as the month was marked by high volatility, the stock eked out 0.5% gains.