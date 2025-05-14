Dassault Aviation share price: Indo-Pak tension fuels Rafale-famed stock near record high. Will it climb to new high?

Dassault Aviation share price continued to rise for second day, jumped over 1.47 per cent to near record-high in Wednesday's trading session. The Rafale-famed stock climbed to an intraday high of €304.40 on the Paris stock exchange during early morning deals on Wednesday. While climbing to this intraday peak, Dassault Aviation share price came close to its record high of €332.20 apiece.

The stock fell over 7 per cent on Monday; however, it rebounded over 3 per cent on Tuesday.

According to stock market experts, the Dassault Aviation share price has made a bullish hammer pattern on the monthly chart, which is good news for bulls. They are expecting the stock to come close to its existing record high in the near term.

Dassault Aviation share price: India-Pakistan news impact Dassault Aviation's stock saw a significant rise after the Indian Air Force conducted "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, executing a precision strike against terrorist infrastructure roughly 200 kilometers inside Pakistani territory. Reports indicate that Rafale fighter jets were used in the mission, equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER munitions, and managed to carry out the operation without breaching Pakistani airspace.

Dassault Aviation manufactures the Rafale fighter jets, which the Indian Air Force used to conduct precision strikes on terrorist sites located within Pakistani territory, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and multiple terror camps in Pakistan.

The stock’s strong performance reflects the company’s robust financial results. Dassault Aviation reported annual revenue of €6.24 billion and a net profit of €924 million, while the overall French Aerospace & Defence sector expanded by 17.7% over the past year.

Dassault Aviation share price - Will it climb to new high? Dassault Aviation's stock has dropped more than 5 percent over the last five trading days. Despite the recent decline, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, surging over 355 percent in the past five years.

Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi says that Dassault Aviation share price is making a bullish hammer pattern on the monthly chart, which is strong in nature.

“The Rafale brand owner company's stock has made a double bottom around the 280 zone, which is currently working as crucial support for Dassault Aviation shares. Hence, Dassault Aviation shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at 280. On the upper side, Dassault Aviation's share price faces a hurdle in the 320 to 330 zone. So, fresh investors can buy and hold the scrip for the short-term target 330. However, they must maintain a stop loss at 280 while taking any fresh position in this scrip,” Dongre added.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, believes that increased volatility sparked by news related to India and Pakistan has pushed the stock into a declining trajectory.

“Dassault Aviation share price has tested its swing low support zone of 292–291. A decisive break below this level could quickly drag the stock toward the 260 zone. Caution is advised for long positions. Traders should watch for a breakdown confirmation before considering fresh shorts, as sharp moves are likely. Defensive positioning and tight risk management are key in this environment,” Jain said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.