Dassault Aviation share price jumps after India's rebuttal on losing Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor.

"Rafale jet manufacturer Dassault Aviation saw its share price gaining over less than a per cent to €298.40 during Monday's trading session. The Rafale jet manufacturer stock has been trading in red over a month, falling nearly 3 per cent.

The stock snapped its losing streak after the reports revealed that Defence Secretary RK Singh on Monday dismissed claims that India’s Rafale fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, calling them inaccurate.

"You have used the term Rafales in the plural, I can assure you that is absolutely not correct. Pakistan suffered losses many times over India in both human and material terms and more than 100 terrorists," Singh was quoted as saying by CNBC TV-18.

He also emphasized that the Indian armed forces have complete operational autonomy during conflicts.

A controversy broke out after an Indian defence attaché in Indonesia claimed that the Indian Air Force lost fighter jets during the early stages of Operation Sindoor due to restrictions that prevented it from targeting Pakistani military installations, allowing strikes only on terrorist infrastructure.

"We did lose some aircraft and that happened only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishment or their air defence system," he had said.

Dassault Aviation shares drew strong investor interest following the Indian armed forces' execution of Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The stock initially gained around 66 per cent, however, now is currently trading in red, down over 4 per cent.

Dassault Aviation share price overview According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Dassault Aviation share price has been trading in a tight closing range for the past 18 weeks, with a median around the €299 per share level.

“ This prolonged consolidation has allowed the weekly chart to catch up with short-term moving averages, setting the stage for a potential breakout. A decisive move and close above 306 Euro per share will trigger fresh momentum and could lead the stock towards the 330 zone. Traders should watch for volume confirmation to ride this breakout confidently,” Jain said.