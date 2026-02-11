Dassault Systèmes stock plummets over 21% after tech giant posts lower-than-expected Q4 results

French technology giant Dassault Systèmes stock price plummeted more than 21% on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, after the tech giant posted lower-than-expected results in the October to December quarter of the calendar year ending 2025.

MarketWatch data showed that after the opening bell in Europe on Wednesday, Dassault Systèmes stock opened lower before crashing more than 21% to 17.54 euros, compared to 22.44 euros at the previous market close.

As per the consolidated financial statements, Dassault Systèmes' net income for the fourth quarter rose 6.3% to 437 million euros, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 411 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Did Dassault Systèmes post a muted outlook? In its official release, the company said that its non-IFRS revenues are expected to grow by 3-5% for the year 2026. However, this also misses the estimates, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

“This transformation takes time, and disciplined execution requires that we create room to make the right decisions for long-term success. We anticipate 2026 total revenue growth between 3% and 5%, operating margin expansion of 40-80 basis points and EPS up 3% to 6%,” said Rouven Bergmann, CFO of Dassault Systèmes.

The financial statements released on Wednesday showed that the company recorded a total revenue of 1.68 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 4% fall from 1.75 billion euros in the same period a year ago. However, this marks a 1% rise on a constant currency basis (YoY).

According to the agency report, Dassault Systèmes' revenue fell lower than the analysts' estimates of 1.74 billion euros for the fourth quarter.

“We will share more at our Capital Markets Day in November, outlining how Dassault Systèmes is leading the next Industrial Revolution for long-term success,” said Dassault Systèmes CEO Pascal Daloz in the official statement.

Dassault Systèmes stock price today After the early market crash, Dassault Systèmes stock is trading 18.27% lower at 18.34 euros as of 10:22 am (CEST), compared to 22.44 euros at the previous market close, according to MarketWatch data.

Shares of the European tech giant hit its 52-week high level at 40.76 euros, while the 52-week low level was at 17.54 euros, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was trading at 30.01 billion euros as of the ongoing trading session on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

The trend shows that although the stock has given investors more than 1,310% lifetime returns over the years, the shares have lost over 51% in the last five years.

In the last one-year period, Dassault Systèmes stock has dropped 54% on the Euronext Paris and has lost 21.71% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The company's stock is trading 20.92% lower in the last five market sessions, accounting for Wednesday's drop post financial results.

