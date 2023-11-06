Data Patterns India shares surge 6% on robust Q2 performance
Data Patterns (India) reported a 61% increase in net profit and a 32% increase in total revenue for Q2FY24. The company's EBITDA also rose by 35% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Data Patterns (India), one of the country's leading defence electronics companies, spiked up nearly 6% to ₹2,031.35 apiece in early trade on Monday, led by robust performance in Q2FY24.
