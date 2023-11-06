Data Patterns India shares surge 6% on robust Q2 performance

Data Patterns (India) reported a 61% increase in net profit and a 32% increase in total revenue for Q2FY24. The company's EBITDA also rose by 35% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Data Patterns (India), one of the country's leading defence electronics companies, spiked up nearly 6% to ₹2,031.35 apiece in early trade on Monday, led by robust performance in Q2FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the September quarter, the company reported a 61% increase in net profit, reaching ₹33.79 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹21.05 crore. The total revenue for Q2 also showed growth, rising by 32% to reach ₹108 crore, up from the previous year's Q2 revenue of ₹88 crore.

Further, the company’s EBITDA increased by 35% to ₹41 crore in Q2 from ₹30.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the first half of FY24 (H1FY24), Data Patterns (India) continued its robust performance with a 69% increase in net profit, reaching ₹59.62 crore. The revenue from operations also experienced substantial growth, surging by 26% in H1FY24, reaching ₹196 crore.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director of Data Patterns (India) Limited, said, “We are happy to announce strong revenues and order inflow for Q2 and H1 FY24. Revenues in Q2 were in line with our expectations and grew 23% YoY to ₹108 crore during Q2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The order book also saw growth, reaching ₹10 billion, while order inflows stood at ₹1,445 million. We are committed to continued investments in product development to capitalize on the larger opportunities coming in through the Defence programme run by GOI," he added.

Looking ahead, the company is targeting larger opportunities in the radar, EW, communication systems, and satellite businesses. It expects to be a major participant in ₹20–30 billion worth of contracts in the next 3–4 years. Further, the company is exploring further opportunities in the export market and working in collaboration with domestic players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider headquartered in Chennai, India. The company has been in the business for over 35 years and has supplied products to all the major platforms in the defence and aerospace industries, including the LCA Tejas, Light Utility Helicopter, and BrahMos missile, according to brokerage firm InCred Equities.

The company's shares were listed on the exchanges on December 24, 2021, making it one of the most successful IPOs to date. The stock made a strong debut on the bourses at ₹864 apiece, compared to the issue price of ₹585. Since its listing, the shares have maintained an upward trajectory and gained 247% to date from their IPO price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in September, the brokerage firm-initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating, setting a target price of ₹3,000 apiece.

Although Data Patterns is currently trading at a premium compared to other Indian defence sector companies covered by the brokerage, which have an average P/E of 26x their one-year forward earnings, InCred Equities believes that the company's premium valuation, relative to defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), will be sustained on the back of the company's healthy order backlog, the maturing of development contracts into production contracts, and its experienced management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Top 4 stocks supplying critical components to the defence sector

At 10:00 AM, the stock was trading with a gain of 4.39% at ₹2,004.60

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.