Data Patterns IPO: What GMP, strong subscription status signals about issue

Market observers said that Data Patterns IPO GMP today is ₹595, which is ₹15 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹610. They said that dip in GMP post-closure of the subscription is a normal phenomena. But, dip of ₹15 signals positive sentiments in grey market remaining intact. They said that even after the dip in Data Patterns IPO GMP, grey market is signaling bidders to expect strong listing premium from the public issue. They went on to add that Data Patterns IPO grey market price has been oscillating between ₹580 to ₹615 for last four days, which reflects strong positive bias of the grey market in regard to the public issue. However, they maintained that strong subscription of the issue has a major role in it.

