Data Patterns share price jumps 9%, what's driving the rally?
Over the past 12 months, Data Patterns shares have yielded returns of more than 40%, with a year-to-date return for 2024 standing at 9.46%.
Data Patterns, a provider of defense and aerospace electronics solutions, surged by more than 9% to reach a peak of ₹2,035 on the NSE during pre-open trade on Friday, driven by a significant block deal worth ₹1,100 crore. Approximately 60 lakh shares were traded in this substantial transaction, according to a report by CNBC TV18.
