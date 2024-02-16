Data Patterns share price jumps 9%, what's driving the rally?

Data Patterns, a provider of defense and aerospace electronics solutions, surged by more than 9% to reach a peak of ₹2,035 on the NSE during pre-open trade on Friday, driven by a significant block deal worth ₹1,100 crore. Approximately 60 lakh shares were traded in this substantial transaction, according to a report by CNBC TV18.

A foreign entity acted as the seller in the Data Patterns block deal, while a group of foreign institutional investors (FII) and domestic institutional investors (DII) were among the anticipated buyers, as per sources quoted by the report. However, the identities of the buyers and sellers involved in the block deal are yet to be officially disclosed.

As of 2:14 pm today, the stock was trading 8.64% higher at ₹2,014.90 per share on the NSE. Over the past 12 months, Data Patterns shares have yielded returns of more than 40%, with a year-to-date return for 2024 standing at 9.46%.

Data Patterns stock exhibits a 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 45, indicating that it is neither oversold nor overbought. Furthermore, with a one-year beta of 0.2, the stock demonstrates very low volatility, as per data sourced from Trendlyne.

Presently, Data Patterns shares are trading above their 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA).

Data Patterns (India) Limited is an Indian-based defense and aerospace electronics solutions provider with a vertical integration approach, serving the domestically developed defense products industry. Its offerings encompass COTS Boards, ATE and Test systems, Space Systems, and Radio Frequency and Microwave products. The company specializes in designing COTS module products tailored for rugged applications and automatic test equipment platforms.

