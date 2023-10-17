Data Patterns share price jumps over 6% on tech transfer agreement with ISRO’s IN-SPACe
The technology has been developed at Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO and is the forerunner of ISRO's upcoming high resolution SAR satellite, the NISAR and made available for ToT to the industry by IN-SPACe, Data Patterns said in a regulatory filing.
Data Patterns (India) share price rallied more than 6% on Tuesday after the company announced a licensing and Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with IN-SPACe for miniature synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capability. Data Patterns shares jumped as much as 6.75% to ₹2,130 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started