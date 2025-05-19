Data Patterns shares jump over 9% on strong Q4 earnings, final dividend announcement

Shares of defence technology firm Data Patterns (India) soared over 9 percent in intra-day trade on Monday, May 19, after the company posted strong earnings for the March quarter of FY25. The stock hit a high of ₹3,136.50 during the session, driven by solid financial performance, a generous dividend announcement, and a healthy order pipeline.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), the company reported a 60.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at ₹114 crore, up from ₹71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue more than doubled to ₹396 crore, compared to ₹182 crore in Q4FY24, reflecting strong execution of defence contracts and a robust backlog.

EBITDA rose by 60.7 percent to ₹149.5 crore, up from ₹93 crore in the previous year. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 37.7 percent, from 51 percent a year ago, primarily due to a rise in operational costs. Despite the margin compression, the company maintained strong profitability, which investors viewed positively.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns (India) Limited said, “we are happy to have delivered an excellent growth in revenue while maintaining consistent bottom line performance. Quarter 4 results were on expected lines. EBITDA for the quarter and full year 2024-25 was also as per our guidance. This achievement underscores the strength of our strategy, execution capabilities and commitment to operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about robust order inflows and remain confident in our ability to sustain this growth trajectory.”

In terms of order inflow, Data Patterns secured fresh orders worth ₹355 crore during FY25, with an order book of ₹729.84 crore as of March 31, 2025. The company has also received additional orders worth ₹40.21 crore, and contracts worth ₹91.69 crore are under final negotiation. Including these, the order book would stand at ₹860.47 crore.

For the full financial year FY25, profit surged to ₹221.81 crore, compared to ₹181.69 crore a year earlier, while total income increased to ₹754.69 crore, from ₹565.83 crore in FY24.

Dividend announcement The Board of Directors declared a final dividend of ₹7.90 per share on a face value of ₹2, representing a 395 percent payout. The dividend will be paid on or before September 6, 2025.

Stock Performance Shares of Data Patterns have seen significant volatility in the past year. The stock is still down nearly 14 percent year-on-year, but has staged a sharp recovery in recent months. It gained 20.6 percent so far in May, after rising 47 percent in April and 17.5 percent in March.

Prior to that, the defense stock had declined 35 percent in February, 10.66 percent in January, and 1.3 percent in December. It currently trades around 14 percent below its 52-week high of ₹3,654.75, recorded in July 2024, while being well above its 52-week low of ₹1,350.50, touched in March 2025.