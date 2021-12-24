Data Patterns shares list at strong premium. Should you buy, sell or hold?

According to stock market experts, those who invested in the public issue for short term, they can maintain a stop loss of ₹790 and maximise one's listing premium. However, for those who have a medium-term vision can hold the stock for 3 month target of ₹999 whereas for those who have a long term time horizon can hold the stock for 3 to 5 years. They said that fresh buyers can buy the stock at around ₹740 levels for 3 months target of ₹999.