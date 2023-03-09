Data Patterns shares surge on QIP launch. Date, floor price, key details here1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:47 AM IST
- Data Patterns India shares surged nearly 2% to ₹1,320 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals
Shares of Data Patterns India Ltd surged nearly 2% to ₹1,320 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals after the company informed that it has launched Qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares of face value ₹2 each - with the floor price of ₹1,284.53 apiece.
