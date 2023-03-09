Data Patterns shares surge on QIP launch. Date, floor price, key details here

“We further wish to inform you that the ‘Relevant Date’ for the purpose of the Issue is March 8, 2023 and accordingly the floor price in respect of the aforesaid Issue, based on the pricing formula is ₹1,284.53 per Equity Share. Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue," said Data Patterns in an exchange filing on Wednesday.