Datamatics Global Services stock soars another 10%, gains 32% in 2 days on Microsoft partnership

Shares of Datamatics Global Services surged another 10% in early morning trading today, reaching 9-month high of ₹740 per share. This follows a 20% gain in the previous trading session, bringing the cumulative increase to 32%.

What triggered the rally The recent surge in the stock price was driven by the company's announcement on Tuesday that it has partnered with Microsoft to develop its own copilot solutions focused on process automation, aimed at accelerating business transformation.

Datamatics announced the launch of a Partner On-boarding Copilot, now available on the Microsoft Teams store, which integrates Azure OpenAI with the Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform. With this achievement, Datamatics was recognized as one of the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) creating custom copilot solutions and was featured at the Microsoft Build 2024 conference in Seattle, USA.

Datamatics advances its copilot innovation by customizing solutions for each organization with support for Microsoft 365 or creating custom copilots for each unique client organization. This enables organizations to maximize the potential of copilots through a personalized, consultative approach rather than a one-size-fits-all method," the company said in the regulatory filing.

The company also stated that it is enhancing its technological collaboration with Microsoft by becoming a beta partner for Microsoft's private preview Copilot initiatives, specifically designed for the developer community.

The company has also been featured by Microsoft in its “AI First Movers” series, which recognizes companies for their impactful use of AI at scale.

Datamatics has applied innovative AI solutions across various industries, achieving significant results. These solutions boost productivity by up to 60% and reach an accuracy rate of over 90% in document processing, setting a new benchmark for precision.

Additionally, the AI-powered platform reduces turnaround time by over 80%, significantly speeding up processes. By optimizing operations with AI tools, Datamatics enables businesses to meet and exceed their operational goals, enhancing both efficiency and competitiveness, the company said.

In the fourth quarter of FY24, the company reported a slight 0.7% year-over-year increase in revenue to ₹394 crore, with Dextara contributing 3.1% to this growth. However, organic growth declined by 2.4%, primarily due to a market slowdown in the US and Europe and stagnant business growth.

Despite these challenges, the company expects to grow its top line and improve its EBIT margin by 150–200 basis points in the second quarter. The company reported a PAT of ₹43.5 crore, compared to ₹55.1 crore in the previous year.