Dateline 2022: A reality check year for stock valuations

During a pandemic where lives and livelihoods have been lost, where the economy has endured shocks of considerable sweep and scale, the most popular Indian stock index has doubled in value. Two factors underpin this seemingly counterintuitive rise: rising corporate profits, and a constant flush of capital chasing returns, including from new investors taking to the market in significant numbers.

Drowned out in this euphoria is the notion of value. A company’s stock represents the intrinsic value of its future business performance. Are India’s stocks truly worth what investors are paying for them? It’s a question that is likely to be asked more and more in 2022.

A key player in all this is the central bank of the US, the world’s largest economy. During the pandemic, to oil its wheels of growth, it has been pushing liquidity into the system. Now, it is ready to temper those flows. This is likely to impact liquidity levels, especially in emerging markets like India. As liquidity eases, investors will get more discerning.

One measure of value is the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of a benchmark index like the 30-share BSE Sensex. This indicates the number of times the earnings of the 30 companies that make it are currently valued. A high PE ratio can either mean expectations of superior earnings growth, or overvaluation. At this point, India is one of the most richly-priced markets. And the PE ratio of the Sensex this year has touched its highest levels of the last two decades.