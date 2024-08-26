Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has assured that the company will honor the job offers extended to new graduates and that they will proceed with onboarding, despite some adjustments in the dates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parekh's remarks are particularly notable in light of recent reports suggesting that Infosys has postponed the onboarding of 2,000 engineering graduates from the 2022 batch, according to report by news agency PTI.

"Every offer that we have given, that offer will be someone who will join the company. We changed some dates but beyond that everyone will join Infosys and there is no change in that approach," Parekh told PTI in response to a question on reported delays in onboarding of 2,000 fresh engineering graduates for two years.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company has an overall employee base of 315,332 as on June 2024.

Recently, IT and ITES union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) had filed a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Infosys for delaying the onboarding of 2,000 engineering graduates selected for system engineer and digital specialist engineer roles during the 2022-23 recruitment drive.

"These graduates, after being issued offer letters as early as April 2022, have been subjected to continuous delays in the onboarding process, unpaid pre-training programmes, and unexpected additional assessments. Despite fulfilling all requirements on their part, these professionals have been kept in limbo for more than two years...," NITES had said.