Davos 2026 begins today: Dates, theme and key expectations from the World Economic Forum

As Davos 2026 kicks off amid global economic challenges, leaders are expected to unite to promote dialogue and cooperation. This annual meeting can set the tone for international collaboration and market insights for the year ahead. 

Nishant Kumar
Published19 Jan 2026, 10:59 AM IST
The World Economic Forum will take place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
The World Economic Forum will take place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)(AFP)

Davos 2026: Against the backdrop of rising US tariff risks, heightened geopolitical tensions, and slowing global economic growth, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum begins today, January 19. Global leaders from governments, businesses, civil society and academia will convene in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss ways to address these pressing challenges.

Davos 2026 dates

The World Economic Forum's annual meeting will take place from January 19 to 23. Several global leaders across fields will share their views on global issues and the way forward.

US President Donald Trump is expected to speak on Wednesday in Davos. According to media reports, his speech is likely to focus on housing affordability.

Davos 2026 theme

The key theme of the World Economic Forum this year is "A Spirit of Dialogue". This year's theme emphasises the significance of fostering open conversation, cooperation and trust among world leaders.

Why is the Davos meeting significant?

The Davos meeting is not a major policy event. However, it remains significant globally as it functions as a global agenda-setting forum for the year ahead.

The annual meeting can potentially offer major cues to markets and investors on interest rates, growth outlook, etc.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

World Economic ForumDavosGlobal EconomyWorld EconomyDonald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDavos 2026 begins today: Dates, theme and key expectations from the World Economic Forum
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.